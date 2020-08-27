On Ronelle’s Radar: Summery trend sticks, cooler showers coming this weekend

We’ve got another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day ahead but there could be a shower or rumble to the northwest through sunrise. There will also be slim chance of a shower or storm to the southeast due to Hurricane Laura.

A few raindrops can’t be ruled out for a couple of our southeasternmost counties but most of us will stay dry today. Portions of Central Kansas will see some high clouds from Laura, there will be more sun the farther west you are. We’ll heat right back up into the 90s with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Hurricane Laura will gradually weaken through the rest of the day and night but our neighbors in the Deep South will still be under the threat of flooding, tornadoes, and damaging winds.

For us locally, it’ll continue to be pretty quiet with partly cloudy skies and low dipping into the 60s.

Tropical moisture stays to our south and east into Friday and a cold front will be on the approach at the same time.

As the front drops in, Northwest Kansas will cool down into the 80s, the rest of us will stay toasty in the 90s. There’s a slim chance of a shower or storm to the north and west during the day but any raindrops should hold off until evening.

This is when we’ll have an isolated shower/storm chance. A better chance develops in the overnight when there could be an isolated strong to severe with the main threats being wind and hail.

Rain and rumbles will linger into Saturday and we’ll need to monitor another Marginal Risk of severe weather.

It’s looking like storms will get their act together again Saturday night into early Sunday.

It’ll be damp at times to end the weekend but weekend highs will cool into the 80s.

Another cold front moves in late Sunday into Monday, bringing another round of storms and showers into the start of the work week. This front will pack a bigger punch when it comes to our latest cool down. Highs Monday will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. While a few lingering raindrops are possible Tuesday we’ll dry out and clear out by mid week. Highs will rebound back into the 90s mid to late week too.