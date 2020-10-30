On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunnier, warmer stretch ahead

Now that skies have cleared out we’ve got more sunshine on the way. We’re at the start of a quieter, warmer, and sunnier pattern.

After a chilly start this morning we’ll warm nicely into the 60s and 50s. It’ll be much more comfy compared to how we started the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny all day and winds will mainly be light with an occasional breeze.

Your Friday evening will require a jacket but will be pretty average as we get closer to November.

The sunshine continues Saturday. Widespread 60s are expected. It’ll be a nice, fall day for trick or treating whether outside or in. Keep a tighter grip on that bag of candy though because winds will be stronger. We’ll start to feel a chill set back in once we get into the evening.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday. A cold front comes through dry late Saturday, switching our winds out of the north. This will cool us back down into the 50s Sunday. We’ll rebound into the 70s next week. High pressure in the region holds strong during the upcoming work week keeping us mild, dry, and quiet.