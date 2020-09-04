On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunny, hot, dry Labor Day Weekend before next cold front

High pressure dominates through our Friday, keeping our skies sunny. There have been a few isolated showers in South Central Kansas early this morning but most of us will stay dry today.

Temperatures start comfortably cool in the 50s to 60s with low humidity. Then we’ll warm up to seasonable highs in the 80s to 90s. The warmest temperatures will likely be to the west.

High pressure stays in control through much of Labor Day Weekend.

Even though we’ll stay dry there will be some changes. It’ll turn hotter in the middle to upper 90s, winds will pick up, and a few more clouds move in late in the weekend. Bigger changes approach Monday night when a chance of showers and storms returns.

This chance will turn into a likelihood Tuesday. Cooler air will accompany the rain so the showers that move through will be chilly showers. Temperatures Tuesday will start in the 60s to 50s but we won’t warm up. Temperatures will go in the opposite direction and gradually fall through the day.

Tuesday night some snowflakes mixing in with showers to the north and west can’t be ruled out. This is something we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

Cooler air will continue to flow into Kansas Wednesday and highs will struggle to reach 60. Western Kansas should dry out through the day but some showers will keep spinning into Central Kansas.

There’s still going to be some stubborn precipitation to our north and east Thursday that may try to spin back into the area but the latter part of the work week should gradually clear out. Highs will stay cooler than normal and only reach the low 70s by Friday.