On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunny start Wednesday, storm chances return by evening

As our storm system pulls away from us we can enjoy a dry and sunny start to our Wednesday. However, it is cooler so grab a jacket before you head out.

Western Kansas will definitely want to grab an extra layer with temperatures starting off in the 30s as colder air gets wrapped into the state. This is also where Frost Advisories are in effect until 9am.

Despite the cooler and even chilly start, temperatures will warm up nicely today. Most of us will warm into the 70s and 80s. Northwestern Kansas will still be cooler in the 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun will dominate our skies through much of the day. After 3pm there could be some storms in Southeastern Kansas. Some of our Easternmost counties like Elk and Chautauqua will need to be on alert because that part of the state will be under the threat of a tornado.

A chance of strong to severe storms will be more likely by the evening for Central and Eastern Kansas with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. We’ll also need to watch out for more flooding as some of our South Central Kansas counties are under a Flash Flood Watch from 7pm this evening through 10am Thursday.

Western Kansas weather won’t be as active during the night.

A more extensive chance of strong to severe storms arrives Thursday.

The day could start with some leftover showers or rumbles but more storms will develop early in the day out west. By midday we could be dealing with a few warnings. All forms of severe weather are possible. Storms will gradually track east into Central Kansas during the PM.

Another severe risk Friday brings a threat of damaging winds and large hail so it’s very important that we all stay weather aware heading into the holiday weekend. A stagnant system in the region will bring periodic chances of showers and storms all the way through next Tuesday.

There are still numerous Flood Warnings in effect and another 2+” of rain is possible over the next couple of days.