On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps improve, plenty of sunshine ahead

Quieter conditions have taken over and high pressure is building in. This will give us a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine today.

Temperatures start below freezing but it’s still just as cold as the temperatures we’ve been waking up to most of this week. We’ll rebound nicely into the 50s and 40s. It’ll be cooler where there’s more snowpack on the ground to the southwest. Milder temps and sunshine will help melt some more snow too.

There will be a light breeze and skies will stay clear through the evening and overnight. We’ll wake up in the freezer again early Saturday morning as lows dip into the 20s.

We’ll have a similar day Saturday with lots of sun and highs in the 50s. The only difference will be that winds will be a bit stronger but it won’t be too windy.

The rest of the weekend looks great with favorable weather by early December standards.

We’ll warm even more into the low 60s by the middle of next week. High pressure to the west will block any disturbances from reaching us. A front between Thursday and Friday will cool us down back into the 50s and could spark some moisture but so far, chances are looking slim.