On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps rebound, sun returns Wednesday

After yesterday’s wintry weather, everyone will still need to take it easy on the roads this morning. Conditions for the commute into work will be slick with some roads and side streets being snow covered. Even kids should be mindful walking out to the bus stop as sidewalks could be slick too.

Winds aren’t as strong but they’re still breezy and are creating bitter wind chills. But on the bright side we’ll see sunshine return and temperatures will warm closer to normal during the afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase in Western Kansas late in the day which could lead to some drizzle developing. Cloud cover keeps building across the area overnight as our next winter system moves in. Late tonight there’s a chance for a wintry mix and snow showers in Northwestern Kansas.

By Thursday spotty areas of a mix or snow will move through the state with chances reaching the Wichita Metro closer to late morning and during the afternoon. Temperatures take another tumble down into the 30s. While this next system shouldn’t be as significant as Tuesday’s we’ll still need to be cautious of slick conditions. Any accumulating snow won’t amount to more than an inch.

Wintry weather moves out by Thursday evening and then conditions will start to improve. Temperatures warm back up through the 40s and 50s over the weekend. Our next chance of active weather will be Sunday night through Monday when some quick moving snow showers could return to Kansas.