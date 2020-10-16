On Ronelle’s Radar: The temperature rollercoaster ride continues

High pressure is building back in which is helping clear out our skies. Friday won’t be as cloudy but there could still be some lingering cloud cover around before we clear out a bit more later today. There’s a small chance of a random sprinkle before sunrise but most of the area will stay dry.

Be ready for a chilly start this morning as temps have dipped into the 30s with a few 20s possible. Frost and freeze alerts will be in effect through 10am. Heavier jackets will definitely be needed this morning.

Winds will be light to start the day, which has helped us cool so much overnight. But they’ll pick back up and turn breezy during the afternoon as they switch back out of the south. Highs will be close to average in the 60s with one or two spots reaching 70.

Winds will stay strong during the night. They’ll remain out of the south and keep the air mixed, this will make for a Saturday morning that won’t be as chilly. Lows will be in the 40s.

Skies Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It’ll also be windy and warmer with highs in the 70s. Southwest Kansas could touch 80.

Our next cold front will be on the approach and start to move in Saturday evening. There’s a small chance of rain to the north and then that chance will spread to the south by Sunday.

Like our recent chances, it’s looking like most of us will get robbed of any rain again. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday and clouds could squeeze out some sprinkles or generate some mist.

Expect another big drop in high temperatures at the end of the weekend. Sunday will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds will take us back through the 60s to low 70s through Thursday. Another cold front tracks through late week. Bringing another slim rain chance late Thursday and another cool down at the end of the work week too.