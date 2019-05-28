On Ronelle’s Radar: Tuesday severe threat targets Central & Eastern Kansas

Some showers and storms close to the Kansas/Nebraska line are being monitored this morning. There could still be a storm or two through sunrise in this part of the state.

Otherwise, most of Kansas will start their Tuesday on a dry and mild note. Gusty winds out of the south will continue to pull moisture into the state and keep the humidity a factor in our comfort level and how it feels outside.

Highs will warm back up into the 80s. It’ll be a few degrees cooler in Northwestern Kansas where highs will be in the 70s.

A strong area of low pressure tracking across Northern Kansas won’t only keep our winds strong but it’ll also drag a cold front across the state. This front will spark potential severe storms in Central and Eastern Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

While there could be a storm or two around midday, we’ll start to see storms go up in Central Kansas after 2pm or 3pm. All forms of severe weather are possible. We’ll need to watch out for large hail, damaging winds, a tornado, and also keep an eye on flooding.

Storms will gradually track east through the evening and then wind down and move out during the overnight. Wednesday will be a much drier day for Kansas with the exception of the South Central and Southeastern portion of the state. During the PM there’s a chance for a few showers and storms but severe weather isn’t expected in our area.

Thursday is looking great with dry conditions all day while the sun is up.

Storm chances look to return by the weekend. Friday will be a busy day with the start of Riverfest and the big parade but this day does not look like a dealbreaker so far, still something to watch though. Storm chances linger into early next week. We’ll also need to monitor potential for some stronger storms during this timeframe.