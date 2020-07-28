On Ronelle’s Radar: Unsettled stretch continues with spotty rain and rumbles around

The front that we’ve been tracking has shifted down to our south. It will keep conditions unsettled and a chance of showers and storms around. Today, a chance of rain will mainly impact southern parts of the state. A shower or two could reach the I-70 corridor. Severe weather isn’t expected today but a stronger storm could still be capable of heavy rain.

Winds will switch out of the south but “cooler” air in place and mostly cloudy skies will keep highs below the norm in the 80s.

Widely scattered rain and rumbles will linger through the evening and overnight.

Wednesday’s spotty rain chance through the morning and afternoon will mainly impact Central and Eastern Kansas.

Late in the afternoon and evening we’ll have to monitor the potential for isolated strong to severe storms to the west. There will be a few more breaks of sun to the west which will set the stage for storms to be a bit more energized in this part of the area.

Strong gusty winds will be the main storm threat, so far. Storms should weaken after sundown but a shower or rumble will linger through the night.

We’ll have another threat for isolated strong to severe storms between Western and Central Kansas late Thursday. Another wave of energy will eject into the area.

An area of low pressure will take it’s time exiting to the east and could spin a few showers into the area Friday. High pressure will start to take control Saturday despite a lingering shower early in the day. Milder air will keep getting pulled into the area and highs will stay slightly below normal all the way into early next week.