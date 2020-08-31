On Ronelle’s Radar: Unsettled weather to wrap up August and start September

Our next cold front is on the move. It’ll keep us unsettled to start the work week, keep us cooler than normal, and bring stronger winds.

Even though much rain isn’t around early this morning there’s still a chance of a shower or storm through the day as the front moves through.

Clouds will be on the increase too. Highs will mainly be in the 70s with a few 80s to the southeast that will be impacted by the cold front later in the day.

Winds will be out of the north and top out at 20 to 25+ mph. Once we get into the evening and overnight we’ll have to monitor some trailing and redeveloping showers and storms due to the front stalling out to the southeast.

A strong to severe storm will be possible to the south and east of Wichita. Wind and hail are the main storm threats. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday starts with widely scattered showers and storms around. With the front still sitting to our southeast a chance of rain will linger through the day and all the way into the evening.

However, there will be some drier periods during the day. By Wednesday the front will dip a bit farther to our south and high pressure will build in. This will keep us drier mid week and through the latter half of the work week.

Highs will warm back up through the 80s with some 90s by the weekend. A Thursday cold front looks to come through dry. Then a disturbance late in the weekend will bring a chance of rain back to the forecast Sunday.