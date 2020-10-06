On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm sunshine continues, high pressure dominates

Winds have relaxed and won’t be as strong today. A weak cold front is moving through right now but we won’t see much of an impact from this. Winds will switch out of the north but then quickly switch back out of the south before the day is over.

After a cool and crisp morning, highs will warm back up through the 80s with a spot or two to the west reaching 90.

Skies stay sunny but the haze has returned as fires in the Western U.S. continue to be an issue. The haze will be most noticeable the farther west you are and give the sky a milky hue.

High pressure to the west keeps us dry and skies stay clear after sundown. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Winds still won’t be as strong Wednesday as how we started the work week but could kick up a light breeze. Fire weather concerns could linger through the rest of the week due to above average high temperatures, breezy winds, and dry conditions.

So it would be best to avoid doing any outdoor burning. Another weak front is still expected to bring a brief wind shift by Thursday but it’ll come through dry and will only cool temps a few degrees. Highs will stay in the 80s to low 90s through the weekend.

A stronger front will be on the approach late in the weekend and will first bring a small chance of rain to Northwest Kansas, then to the rest of the area next Monday. Timing and track of this system could still change. It’ll cool us back down closer to normal in the 70s and once it moves out by Tuesday we’ll play the waiting game again for our next chance of rain.

In the tropics, Hurricane Delta is gaining steam fast and currently a Category 2 with 100 mph winds. The storm will become a major Category 3 sometime today and then a Category 4 shortly after, keeping a track from the Caribbean sea into the Gulf of Mexico through mid week. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a hurricane late Friday but storm strength at the time of landfall is still an uncertainty.