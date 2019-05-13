On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm sunshine dominates Monday

Skies are in fair shape so once the sun comes up we can expect bright skies through our Monday. There could be a few sprinkles closer to the Kansas/Colorado line but it’s not heavy enough to put a damper on anyone’s morning.

Temperatures are starting off cool in the 40s and 50s. Winds are light and out of the south. The wind direction coupled with sunshine will help us warm up into the 70s and 80s.

Late in the day there’s a small chance of a thundershower or two in extreme Western Kansas.

More of a spotty chance will move into Western Kansas by the evening and then track into Central Kansas after dark. Severe weather isn’t expected.

Not everyone will see rain and most of it should move out by sunrise. Another wave of spotty thundershowers develops out west late Tuesday and tracks into Central Kansas during the night.

While there are still a handful of Flood Warnings in effect, potential rainfall over the next couple of days shouldn’t have much of an impact on rivers that are still in flood stage. Amounts won’t total more than a quarter of an inch. River levels will continue to gradually fall over the next few days.

Temperatures turn warmer the rest of the work week as we warm through the 80s. Winds will be stronger too and turn gusty at times. Storm chances remain slim Wednesday through Friday until we get into the weekend.

There’s a better chance by Saturday and it’s already looking like some of those storms could be strong to severe. Continue to check back with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for updates as we get closer to the weekend.