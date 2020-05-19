On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm sunshine now, showers and storms later

High pressure in the Central Plains will continue to keep skies fair and dry. We’re one day closer to unsettled conditions returning to the area so be sure to take some time to enjoy partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to 80s.

Winds should be pretty light but could be a bit breezy to the west. A disturbance in Eastern Colorado will bring a slim shower or storm chance to the Kansas/Colorado line this evening.

Any rain around to the west will fizzle out by early Wednesday morning. All you’ll need in the morning is a light jacket as we start in the 50s.

Most of Wednesday should stay dry until the evening when the disturbance over Colorado sparks more storms that could track into Western Kansas.

Widespread rain and rumbles look more likely Thursday when the disturbance moves over Kansas.

Strong to severe storms will try to get their act together late Thursday. The greatest risk is in Southwest Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday. The disturbance won’t move much through the holiday weekend, producing periods of showers and storms. Anyone who plans on spending time outside will need to keep an eye to the sky.

With rounds of rain being possible, flood-prone areas and especially those that received more than several inches of rain last week will need to monitor the forecast and Storm Tracker Radar closely. Tuesday looks drier for everyone. Highs will be seasonably warm in the 70s to 80s with the warmest days being Friday through Sunday.