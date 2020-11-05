On Ronelle’s Radar: Warmth carries us into the weekend

A lot of the clouds that moved in yesterday have cleared back out so we can expect a lot more blue sky today.

Another normal fall chill will start the day before we warm back up into the 70s. A spot or two to the north and west could briefly touch the low 80s again.

The evening will be quiet with light winds under mostly clear skies. Lows dip back down into the 40s.

Expect a similar day Friday but the only difference will be our winds. They’ll be much stronger. With gusty winds and dry conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the west for Friday. More counties could be added to this watch and as the first half of our weekend stays mainly dry it could get extended into Saturday.

Winds stay gusty over the weekend ahead of our next disturbance. They’ll be out of the south too which will keep temps above average. A slight chance of rain Saturday to the west looks like it’ll get lifted up to the north and this part of the area will likely miss out.

Another slim rain chance Sunday will mainly impact points north but it still doesn’t look likely.

As the front moves in Monday our winds will start to switch back out of the north. This is when we’ll really start to notice temps taking a dip. A chance of rain will start to fill into more of the area late in the day.

It’ll be colder to the northwest where some wintry weather could mix in. Temperatures tumble below freezing Monday night to the north and west. A wintry mix and snow will be possible but it’s still too early to discuss amounts. South Central Kansas will be much colder in the 40s by Tuesday but precipitation will be in the form of rain due to temps staying above freezing.

This system moves out Tuesday evening and highs will begin to rebound into the 50s mid week.