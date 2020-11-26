On Ronelle’s Radar: Weather to be thankful for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is off to a cold start in the 20s to 30s but we’ll rebound nicely into the 50s.

Anyone traveling through the eastern edge of the area will need to watch out for patchy dense fog. Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10am.

Skies will be mostly sunny but then turn partly cloudy as a weak cold front moves through. The front won’t impact us much other than a few more clouds tracking into the area and a shift in our winds. There will be a breeze across the area with gusty winds at times to the west.

After sundown, skies tonight will yield a mix of clouds and stars as lows slip back down to the 20s and 30s.

Despite the cold start to Black Friday it’ll be another nice day with sunshine, a breeze, and highs in the 50s.

Our next storm system will be brewing to the south Friday and could bring some moisture to the area Saturday into Sunday. Major impacts aren’t expected as this system will just skim our area and bring a chance of rain to some of our southern counties. A mix of rain and snow can’t be ruled out to the southwest early Saturday and then again in South Central Kansas Saturday night.

Another cold front comes through Sunday and it’ll knock highs down into the 40s. The upcoming work week and first few days of December are looking dry with cold mornings and cool afternoons.