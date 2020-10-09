On Ronelle’s Radar: Weekend stays warm and dry, cooler next week

High pressure continues to hold strong to the west, keeping our skies clear and dry. Once the sun comes up you’ll notice that hazy conditions will still be around too due to the wildfires out west. So those with respiratory issues should keep limiting time outside.

A quiet morning means a smooth commute for everyone. Winds will pick back up through the day and turn gusty. Winds will be out of the south and help us heat back up above average into the upper 80s to 90s.

Starting tonight, cloud cover will be on the increase between Central and Eastern Kansas. This will be due to Hurricane Delta which is currently a Category 3 with 120 mph winds in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected in Louisiana this evening.

The rain will stay to our south but Central and Eastern parts of Kansas will notice a few more clouds by early tomorrow morning. Lows will range from the 40s to 60s.

Western Kansas will stay sunny through Saturday. This is also where high fire danger continues. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for a few of our westernmost counties for 1pm to 9pm Saturday. Outdoor burning is still highly discouraged due to warm, gusty, and dry conditions. Highs will be a little cooler but still well above average in the 80s.

As Delta continues to turn to the east/northeast once over land, any clouds associated with this system will move out Saturday night into Sunday.

A cold front will be on the approach late Sunday and track through the area by Monday. It’ll bring a slim rain chance and a nice cool down.

Northern Kansas has the best shot but most of us will stay dry. A ridge of high pressure will build west again which will bring another waiting game for a chance of rain. Highs for the upcoming work week will feel a lot more like fall in the 70s to 60s.