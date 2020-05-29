On Ronelle’s Radar: Weekend sunshine, turning toasty next week

Now that a cold front has swept through, it’s moved that pesky system that’s been spinning up clouds and rain out of here. We’re starting Friday with drier skies with the exception of Western Kansas where there are a few showers.

There could be an isolated rumble too but this activity should wrap up through the morning and won’t reach Central Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs warming into the 70s to 80s.

Winds will be light but will be a bit breezy out west. We’ve got a nice evening ahead. Later tonight another disturbance will bring a slim rain chance mainly to the north and west.

This chance will continue into Saturday but the majority of the rainfall in the region will occur in Nebraska. Temperatures warm through the 80s over the weekend and could touch 90 in Western Kansas. Upper 80s to 90s are likely day after day next week.

While skies will continue to stay mainly dry there will be another weak disturbance that will skirt through between late Saturday and Sunday that could bring an isolated shower or storm. Chances are slim though.

We’re not looking at much rain next week and gusty southerly winds will usher in our upcoming surge of heat to start the month of June.