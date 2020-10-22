On Ronelle’s Radar: Winds of change bring next cooldown and some rain

Everyone will feel a milder change this morning now that a warm front has lifted up to our north. Sky conditions have also improved as a lot of our recent cloud cover has shifted to the north too.

Overnight patchy fog has been getting pushed to the north as south winds clear out conditions at the surface. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place along and north of the I-70 corridor.

Winds will pick up even more and turn gusty later this morning and by the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place in Central Kansas where gusts could top out at 40+ mph. Strong south winds will warm highs into the 80s for southern parts of the area.

The boundary to our north will track back through the area as a cold front and gradually switch winds back out of the north in the rest of the area through the day. This will cause a drastic difference in highs with 50s to the northwest and the warmer 80s to the southeast.

Most of the day will stay dry but the front will spark a few showers and storms in North Central Kansas by the evening.

As the night goes on more showers and storms will blossom and track through Central and Eastern Kansas. A strong to severe storm to the east of Wichita is possible. Hail and wind are the main threats. A lingering shower could be around South Central Kansas early Friday but most of the rain will shift to our east and skies will clear back out.

It’ll be a colder start to the day with freezing temperatures likely to the west.

This is just the beginning of another cooler than average trend. A Freeze Watch has been issued between Central and Eastern Kansas for Friday night and Saturday morning. Skies go from partly to mostly cloudy Saturday as the region’s next disturbance approaches.

A rain/snow mix is looking likely to the north and west Sunday. The potential for wintry weather will spread into South Central Kansas Monday. High temperatures will turn even colder into the 30s.

Low temperatures into the next week fall all the way down into the teens and 20s. The cold pool lingers Tuesday and with some leftover moisture a rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out. As skies dry out and clear out through mid week, temperatures improve into the 40s but it’ll still be chilly.