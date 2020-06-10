On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy start, sunny finish Wednesday

Low pressure associated with a cold front will press to the east, taking rain, winds, and the clouds with it but it’ll be a process. A Wind Advisory in Central Kansas will be in effect through noon.

Isolated gusts up to 40 to 50+ mph remain possible through this morning. Winds have switched out of the northwest, bringing cooler air into the area. Everyone will feel the change as we start the day in the 40s and 50s.

There’s still some showers around to the northeast of Wichita but most of this rain will be gone by sunrise.

We’ll go from partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds back into the area from the west. Highs will be comfortably warm in the 70s to 80s.

The afternoon will still be breezy but winds will turn much lighter by the evening and after sundown. Skies stay clear tonight with temperatures turning refreshingly cool again in the 50s.

A few more clouds move in Thursday but it’ll be another nice day, just warmer with highs getting back into the upper 80s to 90s. Widespread 90s are likely by the end of the work week and it’ll stay toasty all the way through at least the middle of next week.

There’s a slim chance of a shower or storm into the weekend but most of us will stay dry. Western Kansas will continue to have a chance over the weekend, especially close to the Kansas/Colorado line, but rain isn’t looking promising. Gusty winds will pick back up later this weekend and next week too.