On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter storm brings more sleet, snow, and freezing rain

Our winter storm continues to generate snow showers to the west early this morning. More moisture will also push into Central and Eastern Kansas, interacting with the cold air to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect to the south and east for the potential of slick conditions. Significant icing is expected in Oklahoma and Kay county is on the northern fringe of an Ice Storm Warning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect along the Oklahoma Panhandle for hazardous travel due to snow and ice.

Extra drive time will be needed again today as well as bundling up. Wind chills this morning are dangerously low to the northwest where it feels like it’s below zero.

Wichita may not see a wintry mix return until daybreak but tricky travel after that is looking likely.

Any additional snowfall accumulation could total up to several inches but most should be minimal.

Ice accumulation between South Central and Southeast Kansas could get up to .10″ to .25″ (more than a typical glaze) with a little more possible to the south. It’ll be drier and not as cloudy to the north. Wintry weather should taper again late in the day and during the evening but conditions may not be completely dry.

Highs stay cold in the 20s to low 30s. Any melting that happens before sundown will keep the threat of refreezing and slick spots during the night as lows dip into the teens and 20s.

During the overnight, a wintry mix returns to Southwest Kansas and could impact portions of Central Kansas by early Wednesday.

We should see a gradual change to a chilly rain. Showers spread into more of the area through the day.

Once we switch to rain it’ll be heavy at times. A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Kansas through midday Thursday.

Rain will taper through early Thursday and area clouds will break by Friday, allowing temps to warm into the 50s as bright skies return. We’ll get a nice break from active weather and gray skies all the way into next week.