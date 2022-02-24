We have one more day in the deep freeze before a slow crawl toward milder days. In the meantime, we have to continue to endure bitter wind chills.

In addition to the cold air, there is also a chance of snow today. Most of it showing up on Storm Radar is light and around South Central Kansas, Northwest Kansas, and Southwest Nebraska. There could still be some flurries or light snow showers elsewhere.

Some snow showers in the far northwest corner of the area could get up to an inch or two but most of us will see less than an inch.

Minor accumulation could still lead to slick spots so be mindful of that during your commute, especially this morning. Snow should gradually wrap up through the afternoon. Highs will jump from the teens and 20s today to the 50s by the end of the weekend.

We will warm even more into the 60s next week. We have a lot of sunshine on the way and much of the upcoming work week is not looking too active but that may change by next weekend.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow and sleet. Hi: 21 Wind: NE/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 5 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: E/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, breezy.