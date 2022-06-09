I am sure many Kansans were happy to get a good night’s sleep with a break from our recent stormy evenings and overnights. However, we are kicking off another weather aware day.

A few showers and storms have developed in Western Kansas, this activity will continue to track east through this morning and into midday. While a shower or rumble of thunder is possible early in the day, severe weather is not expected and most of us will stay dry.

Our next severe risk will begin to unfold later this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but still respectable so it is very important that we stay weather aware.

Strong to severe storms will get started to the west after 4pm. As we go deeper into the evening we will need to keep a close eye on the rest of the area as there will be an equal chance for strong to severe storms.

Stronger storms hold off until the overnight for Wichita. Have more than one way to receive warnings since storms will move through the metro while many people will be sleeping. By this time, storms may cluster together again and create more of a damaging wind threat rather than large hail.

Most of the storms will be gone by daybreak Friday but there is a small chance that there could be some leftovers mainly in South Central Kansas through mid morning. The rest of the day will be dry. There is a small chance of a shower or storm mainly to the north Friday night into Saturday morning but severe weather is not expected.

With the exception of an isolated shower or storm around through the weekend and through mid-week, conditions are looking pretty dry. A front between Tuesday and Wednesday may try to spark some rain but that does not look likely right now. Temperatures will be toasty as they return to the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.