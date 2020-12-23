Paige’s Prediction: Blustery winds prompt high wind alerts Wednesday

Strong winds become more magnified this afternoon as a front moved through this morning turning winds back out of the northwest. Gusts could easily top 50 to 60 mph this afternoon.

As a result, there are High Wind Warnings, as highlighted in the mustard color, and Wind Advisories, as highlighted in the sand color, in effect for portions of the region through 6PM Wednesday.

The fire danger will be extremely high today given not only the strong winds but the very dry air that is moving in behind the boundary. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for southcentral Kansas and if fires pop up today they will spread fast.

A weather maker is coming together and passing us by to the north. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle across southern Kansas, but if we are to find activity, the best locations look to be across the northern half of the state where a stray shower to a few flakes look possible through the afternoon before the sky clears out this evening.

Highs today are expected into the 40s to start the day for many and this will likely be the warmest part of the day. Temperatures fall through the morning and afternoon hours.

Overnight lows are back into the teens and 20s.

The breeze sticks around through tomorrow before more calm conditions return by Christmas.

As of now, Christmas day looks to bring sunshine and clouds with temperatures back into the 50s.

Keeping an eye on a weather maker trying to slip in by the middle of next week which could bring another round of rain and snow to the region before we close out 2020. Still a lot to monitor with what will likely be a more active pattern next week.