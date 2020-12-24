Paige’s Prediction: Frosty air lingers through Christmas Eve

A chilly overnight transitions into a December-like afternoon as high pressure builds in a quieter weather pattern for the holiday weekend.

Sunshine and clouds mixed today will bring temperatures by this afternoon back into the 30s and 40s.

Breezy winds will return once again today — not to the level we saw yesterday, but 15-25 mph winds with gusts to 35 mph or greater will certainly be possible through the afternoon.

Christmas Eve night is met with below freezing temperatures as we wake up to a crisp start to Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas morning will be back into the 20s.

As winds turn back out of the southwest tomorrow, it means a more significant warmup Christmas Day is expected with nothing but sunshine to greet us throughout the day.

We enjoy a mild start to the weekend. A disturbance passing us by to the north will knock temperatures down a bit by Sunday as the patter quickly changes into early next week.

This next system will be worth monitoring. Snow showers look to initially start Monday before our next system starts to get its act together right over the state bringing the potential for all spectrums of winter weather (rain, snow, and potentially ice) in by the middle of next week.

There is still time to iron out some of the finer details, but signals remain consistent that it will be a very active wrap up to 2020 for us weather-wise and could impact holiday travel plans.