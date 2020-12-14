Paige’s Prediction: Icy air aids in another chance for snow

The snow has come to a close leaving some with several inches to be melted away through the next several days. Others saw it disappear by Sunday afternoon after the sun came out helping to briefly bring temperatures above freezing.

Time to dig out the gloves, scarves, boots, and hats before you step out the door Monday morning. High pressure has moved in clearing out skies tonight and helping temperatures plummet overnight.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens as an icy chill settles in.

Tomorrow it’s a mix of sun and clouds, but where the sun shines, temperatures will rebound back into the 30s and 40s.

It will be a windy day in western Kansas as our next weather maker slides in from the west. Gusts could top 30 to 40 mph.

This is a signal of changes to come as our next weather maker slides in from the west helping to increase clouds throughout the afternoon across western Kansas.

Snow will start in western Kansas late Monday afternoon into the evening hours and traverse eastward through the overnight hours into central Kansas by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers continue through Tuesday evening in central Kansas before this system makes a quick exit to the east early Wednesday morning.

Given the dry air this system will be battling, snowfall accumulations will be possible across the Sunflower State, but major accumulations like what was found in some locations over the last 24 hours is not expected.

Beyond Tuesday’s snow chance, the pattern looks to level out a bit more this week, but still expecting it to be a chilly one, or more seasonable for this time of the year, as we near 50° by the end of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige