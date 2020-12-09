Paige’s Prediction: Mild weather ends mid-week, colder days ahead

Some very high, thin clouds streamed in across the Sunflower State Tuesday.

Nothing that impacts our weather or our temperatures just yet, but it is the signal that there are changes coming our way. High pressure still largely remains in place to keep us headed for another chilly night.

Overnight lows are back in the 20s and 30s.

One more mild day awaits us as temperatures climb into the 60s once again Wednesday afternoon.

The high clouds are associated with moisture streaming in from the Pacific. As that builds, so will the clouds throughout the day on Thursday.

The moisture collides with our next weather maker drifting in from the southwest.

This system brings southwestern and southcentral Kansas our next best shot at rain late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Rainfall will not be widely distributed across the region. In fact, the better rain chances look to come together over eastern Kansas into Missouri and points further to the south as drier air filters in behind this system.

Temperatures will come crashing down into the 30s and 40s for daytime highs, back into the 20s overnight as this weather maker rolls through which will mean a switch over from rain to snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

As a few more impulses of energy swing in this weekend, and we can’t rule out a few flying snowflakes especially across northcentral and northwestern Kansas through Sunday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige