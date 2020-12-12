Paige’s Prediction: Stay weather aware with another round of snow this weekend

A chilly evening is ahead for us as we wrap up impacts from our first system and wait for the second to roll in this weekend. Dry air has done a number on how much rain/snow we’ve seen today. Snowfall totals top out at about 2″ up north.

An additional 1” or so looks possible through tonight for far northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska before this system exits the area. A few very isolated showers to some snowflakes mixing in look possible into central Kansas, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will fall fast tonight with teens and 20s likely for many, low 30s possible in southcentral Kansas.

Clouds clear a bit tomorrow with a rebound in temperatures only to the upper 30s before the second system rolls into western Kansas.

With temperatures as chilly as they are, travel impacts will be possible for southwestern Kansas as snow piles up on area roadways.

Snowfall totals will be only a trace to 1″ for our central counties mainly south of I-70, but a heavy band of snow could bring isolated totals over 5” in southwestern Kansas. Wichita will likely see some snow, but it will be a sharp cutoff with higher totals to the southwest, and less farther north and east with up to 2″ possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for travel impact and hazards due to the snow until Sunday at 3 pm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Harper County, Oklahoma.

We’ll wrap up this second system by sunset on Sunday and step into a chilly start to the new week.

Another quick system could pass through on Tuesday, but more to come with that. At this time, a relatively active pattern looks to keep temperature on the cooler side next week — more seasonable for this time of the year — with highs in the 40s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige