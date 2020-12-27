Paige’s Prediction: Sunday’s cold front sets the stage for bigger changes this week

Gorgeous weather set up across the region Saturday as daytime highs climbed into the 60s. The second half of the weekend brings about bigger changes that take us into the final days of 2020.

A cold front is set to drift through the region Sunday morning and turn what has been a warmer wind much cooler. This brings in a drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend — though still above normal — as clouds start to increase ahead of our next wintry system.

Sunday morning will start chilly with temperatures back into the 20s and 30s.

Afternoon highs will manage to squeeze into the 50s but bear in mind it will feel colder than it has in past days as a cold front brings back a chilly breeze.

Winds could gust over 30 mph Sunday afternoon which means the grassfire danger will be elevated once again.

Temperatures are cold enough Monday to support a few areas of snow to a rain/snow mix as activity starts to ramp up by the afternoon hours.

Tuesday looks to be the main show. As the system comes together it will pull in warmer temperatures from the south to support a mainly rain event for much of southcentral Kansas. Temperatures will need to be monitored closely as a dip below freezing could mean a longer freezing rain event before a transition to rain later in the day.

This wintry mix will be more likely for northcentral Kansas before a transition over to snow occurs Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

For western Kansas, a rain/snow mix looks likely initially on Tuesday before colder air filters in on the back side of the system transitioning everything over to snow by Tuesday evening. Northwestern Kansas looks to find a better snow potential being closer to the passing center of the storm, where southwestern Kansas may have a larger battle with dry air that will limit coverage as the day progresses Tuesday.

We will continue to iron out the fine tune details through the remainder of the weekend. The second half of the week brings a calmer pattern and temperatures closer to the seasonal average (lower 40s) for daytime highs. A system passing through Friday could help to kick up snow showers to start the new year.