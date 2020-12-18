Paige’s Prediction: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend

Winds were gusty this afternoon across the eastern half of the state as a cold front slipped through the region.

Out ahead of this front, temperatures were mild and able to squeeze into the 50s this afternoon. Behind the front, cooler air started to filter in from the north dropping afternoon temperatures into the 40s.

Clouds will start to clear out as this front continues to pull away from the state of Kansas, and we will see winds taper off through the overnight as well. Not expecting to see much in terms of rain or snow with this system as it exits the region as dry air has won out to limit coverage.

As colder air filters in behind this system, expect a slightly cooler start to the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be back in the 20s.

Temperatures rebound to the 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Then it is all uphill from here. Sunshine takes over and afternoon temperatures are climbing into the 50s by the end of the weekend and into the 60s by early next week.

However, it doesn’t look like the warmth will last through Christmas as a cold front midweek will send temperatures falling back into the 30s and 40s.