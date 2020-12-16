Paige’s Prediction: Sunshine returns, temperatures on the rise

The snow has wrapped up and now we are just faced with a chilly start to the day as high pressure builds in helping to clear out the clouds.

Some roads, given how cold temperatures are this morning, may still be snow covered if not well treated or have some slush/ice.

Once the clouds start to clear out, we’ll be aiming for a day with a bit more sunshine as it breaks through clouds this morning and will help to rebound temperatures a bit this afternoon.

Highs are expected to sit into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snowpack will make temperatures slightly cooler overnight tonight.

Expecting lows to sit into the teens and 20s areawide as the clouds clear out a bit more overnight.

Thursday is a transition day as another weather maker drifts in from the west by Friday. Winds out of the south will help put us on a warming trend Thursday.

We’ll have some clouds drifting through the region through the end of the week as our next weather maker approaches.

Friday’s system brings about a low-end rain and snow chance for the area, before clouds start to clear out this weekend.

Sunshine returns and temperatures are on a warming trend back into the 50s by Sunday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige