Paige’s Prediction: Sunshine takes over, warmer days ahead

Sunshine is back and here to stay for the next few days. Expect a milder pattern to settle in as afternoon temperatures return well above average by the beginning of next week with high pressure anchored in.

Temperatures will drop back down into the 20s and 30s overnight tonight.

Sunday brings a notable change to afternoon highs as many are rebound into the 50s.

Then it’s uphill from here to start the new week as upper 50s and lower 60s look likely Monday and Tuesday for the region. We’re still monitoring a midweek front to send temperatures crashing down Wednesday back to more seasonable levels during the afternoon turning frigid overnight.

At this time, this system looks to take a more northerly track and keep the moisture well north of Kansas Wednesday, but we can’t rule out a quick shower/snow chance and increasing clouds through the middle of next week.

It still remains something to keep eyes on in the days to come. At this time, Christmas day looks dry and milder as we wrap up next week with a seasonable chill back in the air.