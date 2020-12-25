Paige’s Prediction: Unseasonable warmth persists into the weekend

Christmas day brought the gift of warmer temperatures back to the region. With the sunshine in place and a southwest wind on hand, some locations neared 70 degrees this afternoon while others sat comfortably into the 50s.

As the stars shine bright tonight, temperatures will dip back down into the 20s across the area.

Highs in the 50s and 60s carry over into the first half of the weekend.

Sunshine remains in place through Saturday before more clouds start to filter in Sunday to hint at bigger changes next week.

A cold front moves through Sunday morning which switches winds back out of the north to help usher in a cool down by Monday.

Rain and snow showers are possible Monday afternoon as this system continues to get its act together west of the region. Latest trends take this system taking a more northerly cut across the region which would bring more rain to southcentral and southeastern Kansas and a slight warm up for the first part of next week.

A rain transition to snow mix for portions of northcentral and northeastern Kansas with the best chance for more snowfall aiming at northwestern Kansas.

Something to bear in mind, track and temperatures will still need to be monitored closely through the weekend as the track may wobble further south or north which would shift impacts. We’ll be working out those finer details in the days to come.

Otherwise, we close out 2020 with this system exiting the region by Wednesday and more seasonable temperatures on hand for New Year’s Eve.