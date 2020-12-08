Paige’s Prediction: Unseasonably warm start to the week

Sunshine and pleasant days are ahead for the Sunflower State as high pressure still has a strong hold over our weather pattern the next couple of days.

Dry air has filtered in which allows temperatures to drop fast overnight but warm up efficiently by the afternoon hours.

Overnights will be chilly as temperatures are able to cool back down into the 20s and 30s area-wide.

Temperatures are back into the 60s Tuesday and continue climbing as we approach the middle of the week.

We are still on track for a shake up to this mild pattern by the end of the week as an area of low pressure slides in from the west. The first signals of this changing pattern will be an increase in clouds for the region starting on Thursday with the best chance for rain overnight Thursday into Friday.

Most guidance still continues to make this more of a rain event for most in Kansas.

If we are to find any flakes flying, it will likely be confined to northwest and northcentral Kansas, but what falls from the sky for everyone will be very temperature dependent.

We may have some lingering moisture left behind into the weekend that may keep some low-end rain or snow chances around through Saturday and Sunday, but for most it will just be a more wintry wrap up to the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige