Paige’s Prediction: Warm up on the way through the weekend

High pressure is building in which means we are stepping into a chilly morning that will turn into a mild afternoon. Temperatures ahead of sunrise were sitting in the teens and 20s.

This all precedes our next cold front that could spark up an isolated shower or two and a few snowflakes across the Sunflower State.

Partly cloudy skies prevail today with highs rebounding back into the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

As our next system approaches expect winds to gradually increase throughout the day today turning breezy through the overnight hours tonight.

This will help keep temperatures slightly warmer tonight into the 20s and 30s as clouds usher back in through Friday morning.

Rain and snow look to begin sometime late Friday afternoon into the early evening hours lingering through the overnight and then steadily clearing west to east Saturday morning with most of the activity out of our region by lunchtime.

Where the snow can stick, totals up to 1″ look possible if dry air does not win out and limit coverage.

Best rain chances look to develop well east of the region. Beyond this system, the pattern looks to level out and sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend.

Highs will be steadily climbing back into the 50s to near 60° by early next week. Our next chance at a cool down or rain/snow looks to come together by Wednesday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige