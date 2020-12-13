Paige’s Prediction: Winter weather could impact Sunday travel

Our next snow system rolls in this evening into the overnight hours. This will bring several inches of snow to southwestern Kansas and less farther east and north.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties highlighted in purple, and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the counties highlighted in pink until Sunday afternoon.

A few raindrops may be along the leading line in southcentral Kansas into northern Oklahoma earlier Saturday evening, but this will largely be a snow event as temperatures fall below freezing tonight.

This will have an impact on travel as snow begins to accumulate on area roadways and winds pick up a bit which may hinder visibility through Sunday morning.

Snowfall totals in southwestern Kansas and northern Oklahoma could easily top 5″+ with lesser amounts further north and east. Wichita will see accumulating snow as 1″ to 2″+ looks likely. The heaviest snow looks to pass to the west and south.

Temperatures tonight will be cold back into the teens and 20s across the region.

Tomorrow, temperatures only rebound to the 30s and 40s once the snow clears out and sunshine peeks through on the back side of this wintry system.

The snow will come to a close before sunset tomorrow. There will be one day of a slight warm up before we wait on our second system to roll through late Monday in northwestern Kansas and southcentral Kansas Tuesday.

This looks to be another snowfall event for the region given the chilly temperatures that await us this upcoming week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige