Expect another quiet day ahead. Winds will ease and any breeze will be light. After another freezing start this morning, high temperatures will be near and above average to make for a pleasant winter afternoon.

Even our cooler days ahead will not be too bad for this time of year. Our next wind shift will take us from a mild Friday to a cooler Saturday.

We will be under the influence of high pressure today which will translate to plenty of sunshine. Over the next 24 hours this will gradually break down and a few more clouds arrive by Friday as a system approaches from the west.

Much of Friday should stay dry but we will begin to see some moisture develop by Friday night. The chance of wet and wintry weather will be slim but is worth monitoring.

A chance of rain will be to the east but as temperatures drop during the night, snow and a wintry mix could develop to the north. This will be the set up into early Saturday.

Any moisture should move out by the end of the day Saturday. We may have to wait until the latter half of next week for another chance.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.