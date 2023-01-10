The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on some moisture to the west of us over the next 24 hours.

It is expected to make a quick sweep through our area during the middle of the week and will not only lead to some wet weather but some wintry weather too. So far, light accumulations of snow look to favor areas around and north of the I-70 corridor.

In the meantime, as moisture heads in our direction you will notice a few more clouds today. Conditions will stay quiet and pleasant with high temperatures well above the norm.

We will stay dry after sundown, through the night, and possibly all the way through daybreak Wednesday. After that there will be an increasing chance of spotty showers as the next system works into the area.

After midday and heading through the afternoon we will begin to see a wintry mix and snow move into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Winds will pick back up too with the strongest gusts to the southwest. It will also be pretty dry in this part of the area which has prompted a Fire Weather Watch for our Oklahoma counties in the Panhandle.

Moisture will favor areas to the north during the evening with snow being the dominant form of precipitation.

Light rain mixed with some snow will attempt to dip into northern portions of the Wichita Metro during the night. Most of the moisture will move out by daybreak Thursday. Plan ahead now for a slightly slower commute Thursday morning, especially to the north.

There will also be a cooldown in the wake of the wintry and wet weather. We will switch from mild 50s and 60s to highs in the 40s to make it feel more like January the rest of the work and school week. The weekend will turn milder again and then we will need to monitor our next potential system which could lead to some moisture late Sunday into Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 56 Wind: N/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.