South winds will continue to help us chip away at the chill today. Morning temperatures are still cold but nothing that your coat cannot handle. We will see a nice rebound into the 60s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Even our low temperatures will continue to see improvements. It was just yesterday that we had widespread lows in the 20s. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

As we get ready to head into the weekend, plan to take advantage of some nice days ahead by spending some outside.

There will be some wind shifts due to fronts that will slightly cool our temperatures next week. There will also be some disturbances that roll through the region over the coming days but for now, high pressure will keep us dry.

There is some moisture moving into the Pacific Northwest that will get carried in our direction late Friday into Saturday. However, if we see any rain it will only be a few a drops around the Kansas/Nebraska line as most moisture stays north.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Do not forget that clocks go back one hour Saturday night. This is also a good time to replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 69 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.