A cold front is passing through the region and is taking showers and thunderstorms with it. Any leftover raindrops will be completely gone by daybreak.

Cloud cover is also on the way out. Expect plenty of sunshine to start the new week.

Now that we are behind the cold front our winds have switched out of the north. Breezy northerly flow will bring high temperatures down to the 80s and upper 70s. Enjoy the pleasant and cooler feel to the air.

Skies will stay clear tonight and winds will turn lighter. This will allow many of us to drop into the 50s which will end up being a cool and comfortable start to our Tuesday.

High temperatures will be warmer tomorrow but still below average. We gradually heat back up through the rest of the week with 90s returning to the north and west by Wednesday. We will get close to the lower 100s by the weekend.

High pressure continues to take over through Tuesday which means we have more sunshine on the way.

We will take an extended break from rain and thunderstorm chances. Take advantage of our temperatures the next couple of days before we heat back up.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.