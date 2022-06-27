Expect a nice start to the work week. Enjoy cool comfort this morning followed by pleasant highs and low humidity later this afternoon. We know that conditions will not stay like this forever, especially with the month of July right around the corner. It is only a matter of time before we go back to a summer sizzle.

We will also start the week with a chance of rain. A few spotty showers are to the southwest this morning. Most showers have been light. Where skies are drier there is still some cloud cover associated with the moisture.

Showers are tracking east and as they do they could reach the Wichita Metro later today. Areas north will likely stay completely dry as raindrops mainly impact Southern Kansas and Northern Oklahoma.

Showers fall apart after sundown. We will start Tuesday with bright skies and more cool comfort. High temperatures will begin to warm back up through the 80s tomorrow. A toastier turn returns by the latter half of the work week.

Another front approaches Friday and will help spark showers and storms. There could be some around as early as Thursday to the north and west. As the front slowly slides south, skies will be unsettled through the first half of the holiday weekend. Chances by Sunday do not look as promising but we may need to be weather aware at times.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 80s just in time for the holiday weekend. However, it will be a tradeoff since we may have to dodge a few showers and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 78 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.