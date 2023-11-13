We have another nice day ahead to start the new week. Warm and sunny conditions that wrapped up the weekend will spill over into our Monday. Of course this comes after a chilly start this morning.

Winds are light this morning but will turn breezy to the west by this afternoon. In addition to warm and dry conditions this will result in high fire danger. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for portions of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Kansas for the day ahead.

High pressure is in the driver’s seat which is what will be keeping us sunny and dry. This will be the case throughout much of this week.

Expect similar looking and feeling days through the work week. A front comes through by week’s end which will eventually cool temperatures back down to the seasonal norm.

We also know it will not be dry forever and the next chance for rain will be this weekend, especially by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, breezy.