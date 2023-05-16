The damp system that started the week is pulling away to the east as high pressure builds in. Cloud cover will be slow to clear and this will be a day-long process. There will be more sun to the west but clouds will hang on through the latter part of the day farther east.

Even though it is not as damp to start the day we are now seeing areas of reduced visibility due to fog, especially to the northwest. This is where you will want to allow some extra travel time this morning.

It is also a cool start to the day with temperatures this morning in the 40s and 50s. Pleasant warmth awaits in the afternoon with highs reaching the 70s and a few spots warming to the low 80s.

Most of the day will be rain-free but a chance for showers and storms will return to the area during the evening.

Areas northwest will need to be weather aware. Some developing storms nearby will move in and one or two could initially be strong to severe.

A small cluster of showers and storms will track farther south into Southwest Kansas during the overnight and most of this activity will wrap up Wednesday morning.

Another wave of spotty storms will impact areas west Wednesday and timing will be similar.

Another severe risk includes a sliver of the western third of the area. A strong to severe storm will be possible late in the afternoon, during the evening, and possibly into the overnight.

There is a slightly better chance that some of this activity tracks farther east into portions of Central Kansas during the overnight.

The difference between our warmer and cooler days should not exceed 5 to 10 degrees so while these disturbances will impact them, major ups and downs are not expected for most of us.

A chance of scattered showers and storms will spread into more of the area Thursday. Conditions will be more unsettled to the south where we will need to monitor the potential for a severe storm.

As a front moves in Friday, the chance for rain and rumbles will favor areas along and south of I-70. The front will also shave a few degrees off of our temperatures.

Go ahead and start making your weekend plans now because it will be a nice one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 72 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.