We have another day of fire concerns ahead. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today to the north and east, they have also spread into the Wichita Metro. No outdoor burning today due to windy and dry conditions.

Cooler air has continued to sink and settle into the Sunflower State. Expect a fall feel through the day as we start chilly and end the day on a mild note.

There may be a few clouds around early in the day but plenty of sunshine is expected today. With little activity upstream we can expect more days ahead just like today, with the exception of fluctuating temperatures.

Our next cold front will approach late Friday. It will attempt to spark a shower or two nearby to the northeast. There is a very small chance that a few raindrops skim the area to the north and east but most of us will likely stay dry.

Winds will continue to be elevated ahead of and behind the next front. This will keep fire concerns into the start of the weekend. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from the southeast to the northwest for Friday.

We will briefly return to the 80s Friday before the next front starts to cool us back down. Another front will quickly follow and high temperatures will dip as low as the 60s into next week.

As these next cold fronts move through they will spark some showers nearby and mainly to the south but much of the Sunflower State will miss out on any moisture.

This dry trend will continue into next week so we will not be done with fire weather concerns, especially with drought conditions still getting worse.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.