Rain is wrapping up but there could still be a few showers through the morning. Any lingering rain will only skim our southernmost and easternmost counties. The rest of the area will stay dry.

Moisture will keep shifting to the east with a front cruising through the region. Even though the rain is on the way out, the fall feel will stick around.

Everyone is off to a colder start this morning, some temperatures to the west have dropped below freezing. As clouds break and sunshine returns, high temperatures will mainly be in the 60s which is average for this time of year.

There are no major dips or climbs in temperatures expected the rest of the week. Friday will be a little cooler but will not deviate too far from the norm.

We will not have to wait too long for our next chance of rain. It will start as a small chance of a sprinkle or shower to the northwest late tonight and Wednesday.

Moisture will blossom even more by Thursday and spotty showers will be around through the day and into Friday. There could be some embedded rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected.

Moisture will pull away from us by Saturday and rainfall amounts with our next round will not be enough to help with drought conditions. Even though we will quickly dry back out again, at least everyone who will be out and about enjoying Halloween activities will not have to worry about impacts from active weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: N/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.