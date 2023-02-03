It is another quiet and cold start to the day but this time we will add in reduced visibility. Allow some extra travel time if you have to drive through Western portions of the area, this is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for a handful of our counties through mid morning.

Our neighbors to the south of us have been relieved of the dayslong period of wintry weather earlier this week. A boundary to the west will lift over us as a warm front over the next 24 hours and bring a surge of unseasonably warm air.

High temperatures will be very pleasant to the southwest today thanks to a southerly breeze. It will be a little cooler to the northwest due to some snow still being on the ground but still near average for this time of year. South Central Kansas will also see highs near average due to being the last part of the area to see a southerly switch of our winds.

There will be another wind shift on Saturday as they quickly switch back out of the north. This will come through dry but you will notice a breeze as it moves through.

There will be little impact to our temperatures despite the brief northerly switch. There will be another switch to a southerly direction by Sunday. The warmth will only continue to build with widespread highs in the 50s and 60s expected over the weekend.

Conditions will also be dry through the weekend and possibly into the start of next week. Chances for rain and snow will be on the rise by the middle of next week. Timing looks to be best for Wednesday but now Thursday is also beginning to look favorable for moisture too. The best chance for snow will be to the west with more rain east.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.