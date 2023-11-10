Once again, we are off to a colder start to the day. Be sure to bundle up before you head out this morning. Temperatures are starting near and below freezing.

We are still feeling the effects of a cold front that came through mid-week. We missed out on the moisture associated with it and it is streaming cloud cover away from us.

After a cold morning, afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still near the seasonal norm under mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will build back into the area tonight. This will lead to a small chance for a sprinkle or shower during the night, mainly to the southwest.

Any light raindrops that are able to materialize could make their way into Central Kansas into early Saturday but most of us will stay dry. Early cloud cover will also be on the way out before the day comes to a close.

Early risers tomorrow will need to bundle up again but there should not be as many temperatures below freezing in the early morning hours.

We will shake off the chill again by Saturday afternoon with highs near the norm. Warmer days will follow.

Temperatures will be pleasant and skies will be dry through much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or sprinkle. Hi: 59 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.