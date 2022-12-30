The system that brought as much as 5″ of snow to the northwest yesterday has moved out. Even though skies are dry, please continue to use caution while driving through Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

A few extra minutes of travel time this morning may be needed in the rest of the area too. Patchy fog will be possible through mid to late morning. Visibility was in good shape during the overnight but may drop a bit in spots early in the day.

Everyone starts the day below freezing but a nice rebound into the 40s and 50s follows. While a slight chill in the air lingers during the afternoon, most of us will be above average for this time of year.

Our next chance for moisture develops tonight but does not look promising. There is a small chance of a light rain or light wintry mix making a quick sweep across the area into Saturday. Most of us will stay dry.

There is a better chance of a wet and wintry system lining up into Monday. There will mainly be rain to the south with some snow, and possibly some ice, to the north. The commute early next week could be a rough one. Gusty winds will return with that system too.

There will also be cooler air behind the early week system. A winter chill will be more pronounced by the middle of next week but highs will still be close to average.

We will dry out by Tuesday. Another piece of energy swings through and could spark some moisture Wednesday. Otherwise, the rest of the first work week of 2023 is looking dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.