A few showers are spinning through Southwest Kansas this morning. This activity will continue through this morning and into the afternoon. There is a small chance that a few raindrops reach Northwest and Central Kansas.

During the afternoon is when a couple of stronger storms will be possible.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

A tornado cannot be completely ruled out but that threat will be confined to the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There will be enough energy in the atmosphere to keep a shower or storm around through the night and into Tuesday.

Another severe storm risk targets areas farther southwest into the Oklahoma Panhandle for late Tuesday with wind and hail being the main threats.

A few showers and storms will be possible through the day but we will especially need to keep an eye on conditions during the evening.

We stay unsettled into mid-week with another chance for rain and rumbles.

There will be another severe risk late in the day to the southwest. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

There will not be a major impact to our temperatures. We will be in the 70s to start the week with a few more 80s showing up by mid-week.

Continue to get updates from the Storm Track 3 Weather Team with daily rain and storm chances in the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.