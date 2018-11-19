Price's Pressure Points: A great week for travel
Sunday was a chilly day across the state of Kansas with highs around 20 degrees below average here in Wichita.Stormcast shows a few clouds that will drift into northern Kansas overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s.
We'll see those clouds especially in central and eastern Kansas Monday but overall it will be a nicer day as highs climb into the 40s and 50s.
This week promises some pleasant weather leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs will generally be in the 50s, with some spots in the 60s too. While the holiday looks dry, some rain is possible for the first half of Friday. Another chance of moisture looms into the second half of the weekend. However, there is a lot of uncertainty on the speed and track of that weather system.
