It has been a simply beautiful day across the state of Kansas. Clouds have been a little more stubborn in the west. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s statewide with partly cloudy skies west. Mostly clear skies are forecast in the east but some patchy fog will be possible.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For Monday, skies will turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s east and middle to upper 80s in the west. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in northwest Kansas but that will be the exception and not the rule.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather conditions will be great if you're heading to the Kansas State Fair: a truly blue-ribbon forecast!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We'll see a little more wind for Tuesday along with slightly warmer temps. Once again an isolated shower is possible in the northwest.Most of Kansas will stay dry though and that's a trend that will continue through the work week.